Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a serious off road vehicle crash in North Dumfries on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in a gravel pit just off Cedar Creek Road, according to Cambridge fire officials.

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers responded to the crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle.

Following an investigation, Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) said that the driver of the off road vehicle was driving on private property when they lost control of the vehicle and flipped.

The 43-year-old man driving was taken to hospital by an air ambulance with serious injuries.

Cambridge Fire said emergency responders carried the man away from the crash site, where he was later picked up by the air ambulance.

A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed to CTV News a crew responded around 2:30 p.m. to transport the man to Hamilton General Hospital.

The WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit responded and are investigating the crash.