

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A man who was charged in July in connection to a 2002 sexual assault case was set to appear in court on Monday.

The Stratford Police Service says Roger Hilderley was arrested and charged with sexual assault and overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence in July.

The charges stem from a January review of a sexual assault that happened in 2002.

Police say they were asked to look into the assault again at the start of the year. Initially, police say they concluded the investigation with no charges.

"However, after speaking with the victim and examining all evidence from the initial investigation, the Stratford Police determined that charges would now be laid in this matter," a press release explains.

Hilderley, a volunteer of the Friends of the Festival for 22 years before retiring in 2018, was arrested on July 12.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court, and with the condition not to communicate with the victim.

On Monday, Hilderley did not end up appearing in court, but his lawyer did speak to CTV there.

"The matter will be proceeding by way of trial, short of a withdrawal. My client will be defending these charges as he categorically and unequivocally denies the allegations," explains Hilderley's defence lawyer Thomas Brock.

The matter was adjourned until September.