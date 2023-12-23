KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Male taken to hospital after Cambridge fire at Bridges Shelter

    The Bridges Shelter in Cambridge seen on Dec. 23 following a fire. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener) The Bridges Shelter in Cambridge seen on Dec. 23 following a fire. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV Kitchener)

    A fire at the Bridges Shelter in Cambridge sent one male to hospital Saturday morning.

    The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the facility at 26 Simcoe Street around 8 a.m., and were able to control the flames.

    Fire officials were able to contain the fire, but Waterloo regional police say several units were damaged.

    Police say one male was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    The fire is not considered suspicious.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Silence is not a solution': LGBTQ2S+ parliamentarians reflect on polarization, protest

    Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community have long faced discrimination and prejudice in Canada and beyond, having to fight for job protection, access to services and basic human rights.Canada legalized same-sex marriage nearly two decades ago and the Canadian Human Rights Act has for years prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

    Grading Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh on their 2023 political performances

    This year saw some significant movement when it came to political party support in Canada, amid a series of major news-making moments and federal policy challenges. This weekend on CTV's Question Period, the weekly panel of political strategists offered the letter grades for the trio of top federal leaders.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News