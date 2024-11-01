MADD Canada’s Project Red Ribbon launches 2024 season
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada has launched its Project Red Ribbon initiative to reduce impaired driving in Waterloo Region.
In partnership with Waterloo Regional Police, red ribbons will be distributed to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving and reduce it all together.
“We need people to really think about what they're consuming in advance of getting into any kind of motorized vehicle. We're asking people to wear the red ribbon, be reminded, and make the choice to never drive impaired,” said Dorothy McCabe, Waterloo’s mayor, at police headquarters during the event to launch the campaign Friday.
Chief of police Mark Crowell said on average, four people die of alcohol or drug-related collisions in Canada every day and that impaired driving is the leading cause of criminal death in the country.
“We are encouraging everyone to always aim for zero and to plan and to use a designated driver or public transportation. All of us will have opportunities to offer a sober ride to a loved one in need and if anyone suspects that someone's impaired driving, please call 911,” said Crowell.
The campaign runs until January 8.
