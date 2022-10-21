Longest stretch in history without a Lotto Max jackpot winner

A very lucky Canadian could be $70 million richer after Friday night’s Lotto Max draw. It will also mark a historical milestone as it’s the longest time between winning tickets, says OLG.

There have been 19 straight draws without a winner. The last jackpot was won on Aug. 12 in Western Canada.

“There are millions and millions of combinations for Lotto Max numbers. So whoever has that lucky number, it may pop up tonight but it hasn’t yet,” said Tony Bitonti, OLG Director of Media Relations. “It’s been quite a while that we’ve seen a run this long.”

In addition to the big jackpot, 63 MaxMillions prizes are up for grabs Friday.

Residents are able to purchase tickets until 9:30 p.m. and the draw will happen shortly afterwards at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, anyone who purchased a ticket previously in Breslau should check their numbers. A ticket worth $10,000 is waiting to be claimed and will be expiring in the near future.