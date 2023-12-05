KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • London, Ont. man arrested in undercover child pornography investigation

    (File Photo) (File Photo)

    A London, Ont. man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he made plans to meet a youth he believed he’d been speaking to online, but arrived to find police officers.

    Waterloo regional police said they began the investigation in November with an officer posing as a youth. The accused allegedly contacted the undercover officer and “described sexual acts toward the youth.”

    He then made plans to meet the youth “for a sexual purpose,” police said. When he arrived, he was arrested by officers.

    The 43-year-old was charged with one count of luring a child and two counts of making child pornography available.

    Police said he was held in custody for a bail hearing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News