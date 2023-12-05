London, Ont. man arrested in undercover child pornography investigation
A London, Ont. man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he made plans to meet a youth he believed he’d been speaking to online, but arrived to find police officers.
Waterloo regional police said they began the investigation in November with an officer posing as a youth. The accused allegedly contacted the undercover officer and “described sexual acts toward the youth.”
He then made plans to meet the youth “for a sexual purpose,” police said. When he arrived, he was arrested by officers.
The 43-year-old was charged with one count of luring a child and two counts of making child pornography available.
Police said he was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan even over the weekend.
Netanyahu says Israel will retain open-ended control of security in Gaza long after war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will have to retain open-ended security control over the Gaza Strip long after its war against Hamas ends.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
6.9 million customers impacted by 23andMe hack: company
Millions of profiles were accessed by a threat in the 23andMe data breach. Here's what that includes.
Parents finding daycare more affordable now, but that doesn't mean they can find it: data
New data from Statistics Canada shows that while child care is getting more affordable for parents, actually finding it is getting more challenging.
The U.S. House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says
The U.S. House will vote next week on formally authorizing its impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday, asserting Republicans have "no choice" but to push ahead as the White House has rebuffed their requests for information.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We want to be leaders': LHSC to offer staff unlimited mental health benefits
Working in a health care setting can being rewarding, but overwhelming. Due to the potential anxiety or long-term stress, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is set to offer its employees additional supports.
-
1,199 emergency room closures in Ontario this year: Report
More than 1,000 times this year, an Ontario hospital emergency department or urgent care centre closed its doors because there weren’t enough nurses to fill shifts.
-
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
Windsor
-
Inner workings of OPP highlighted in ongoing inquest into death of Tecumseh man
The inquest into the death of Derek Teskey, 48, who was shot and killed by police after a physical altercation with officers turned deadly, continued Tuesday.
-
Three men arrested on child pornography charges
Three Windsor men have been arrested on child exploitation-related charges in connection to a joint force operation across three provinces, police say.
-
Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for 'horrific' murder
A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend.
Barrie
-
Armed suspects fire weapon, rob Collingwood jewelry store spurring significant police pursuit
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
-
Canadian rock legend added to Casino Rama's winter lineup
Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell has been added to Casino Rama's winter lineup.
-
Unbuckled beginner driver stopped in R.I.D.E. check with open alcohol in car
A novice driver from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check in Oro-Medonte.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Unity Acquisitions snaps up much of toy store Mastermind, 18 stores to close
Ailing toy retailer Mastermind GP Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell the bulk of its business to a company representing three big names in the Canadian retail world.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa
The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
Toronto
-
New body camera video shows kangaroo capture in Ontario
New body camera footage released Tuesday shows police capturing an escaped kangaroo in Oshawa, Ont., after it went missing for more than three days.
-
Will Shohei Ohtani sign with the Toronto Blue Jays? Here's everything we know about his free agency
The Toronto Blue Jays could be in a three-way race to score one of the biggest free agents in baseball history, but how likely is it that they will actually sign Shohei Ohtani?
-
Ontario passes motion to bypass committee hearings on new Ontario Place legislation
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government has passed a motion to bypass debate and public hearings for a bill to redevelop Ontario Place.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is 'out of danger' after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Hydro-Quebec can't say when service will be restored after major snowfall
More than 21,000 homes are still without electricity after Quebec experienced its first major snowfall of the season.
Atlantic
-
Man charged in connection with woman’s homicide in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
-
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
-
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
Manitoba's deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Suspect in Winnipeg quadruple homicide served in Canadian Armed Forces for over a decade
The Winnipeg man charged in connection with a mass shooting that killed four people served in the Canadian Armed Forces, CTV News has confirmed.
Calgary
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
-
Construction delayed on Alberta's new wildlife overpass outside of Banff
The construction of a wildlife overpass along the Trans-Canada Highway has been delayed.
-
Calgary police officer's badge stolen during vehicle break-in
Calgary police say an officer's badge was stolen over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
P!nk coming to Edmonton during 2024 stadium tour
Three-time Grammy winner P!nk is bringing her musical acrobatics to Edmonton next summer as part of a worldwide stadium tour.
Vancouver
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
-
Rain, wind pummel B.C. coast as atmospheric river makes landfall
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.