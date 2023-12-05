London, Ont. man arrested in undercover child pornography investigation

A London, Ont. man has been arrested on child pornography charges after he made plans to meet a youth he believed he’d been speaking to online, but arrived to find police officers.

Waterloo regional police said they began the investigation in November with an officer posing as a youth. The accused allegedly contacted the undercover officer and “described sexual acts toward the youth.”

He then made plans to meet the youth “for a sexual purpose,” police said. When he arrived, he was arrested by officers.

The 43-year-old was charged with one count of luring a child and two counts of making child pornography available.

Police said he was held in custody for a bail hearing.