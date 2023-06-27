Locally owned grocers fight for their spot at the table

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Montreal police issue Amber Alert for twin girls

Police have issued an Amber Alert for two six-year-old girls from Montreal. An alert issued Tuesday evening said the pair was abducted by their mother, Genevieve Goupil, who is described by police as being 'mentally unstable.'

The two abducted girls are Frederique Marier Goupil and Sacha Marier Goupil. (Source: alerteamber.ca)

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver