It was a total team effort to make sure the rink at the Bridgeport Community Centre was ready to go on Family Day.

David Panagos-Orsini was out early on Monday to shovel a section off for an afternoon pick-up hockey game for kids.

“It takes quite a bit of effort,” said David’s wife Iris. “The rinks are quite large and the elements can be pretty harmful on them, so you do what you can for your family and to have the kids enjoy it.”

The job could take 30-45 minutes to complete, but other members of the community joined in to save time and finish what he started.

“You feel it in your chest after a bit,” said Cole Spino, who was helping shovel. “I probably should be going back to the gym.”

The volunteers say the rink at the community centre is maintained by the city, but on holidays it’s up to those who want to use it.