    • Local retirement homes encourage community to 'Be a Santa to a Senior'

    Retirement homes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Guelph are participating in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, to help older adults who may not have gifts to unwrap this holiday season.

    Home Instead, the senior care network, has been running the initiative for 20 years, and for the second year in a row, the Chartwell Westmount location in Kitchener has signed on.

    Residents at the retirement home, staff or community members can get involved by visiting a participating location. There are ornaments on the Christmas tree with the names of seniors on it along with the gift they’d like to receive.

    "Be a Santa to a Senior" tree at Charwell Westmount in Kitchener. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    At Chartwell Westmount, the tree is already packed with 30 presents since they started the program at the beginning of December.

    June Gardiner, a Chartwell resident in Kitchener, is proud to be a Santa again this year. She’s already a seasoned vet when it comes to gift giving.

    “I have nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. There’s lots of things to give,” Gardiner laughed.

    She said she likes being a Secret Santa to other seniors and would prefer to keep it secret.

    “[I’m] not looking for a pat on the back, not at all. We give things quietly. I think it feels better that way too,” she said.

    June Gardiner, a resident, who is a Santa to a senior again this year. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    Home Instead said the presents will be distributed to seniors in the community who need it.

    “We find seniors that may not have the means to receive a gift or might not have family support,” said Zachary Rewi, with Home Instead.

    He thinks the best part is seeing the look on seniors’ faces when they open their gifts.

    “Receiving a gift around Christmas time, I think no matter what age you are, it still matters,” he said.

    This year the goal is give around 75 gifts from the Kitchener-Waterloo locations and about 100 from Cambridge and Guelph.

    “It’s supposed to be a time you’re spending with family and friends but if you’re isolated it’s difficult to have that connection,” said MJ Harkema, the lifestyle programs manager at Chartwell Westmount.

    Harkema said her job is to make sure the residents get into the festive holiday spirit with lots of daily activities leading up to the big day.

    Kay Kolks, a Chartwell Westmount resident, decorated her walker with garland, ornaments and icicles. She said she’s lucky she has family who visits her but recognizes it can be hard for other seniors who don’t have that support.

    “I think they really need something besides just sitting in it in their rooms. That’s not good for anyone,” Kolks said.

    Home Instead will be collecting the gifts in the coming week and they will be distributed to seniors before Christmas day.

