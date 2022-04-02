Local mosque holds march for peace through Cambridge

Members of Bai'tul Kareem Mosque and many others throughout the community marched through Cambridge Saturday afternoon calling for peace.

The event began with a gathering at the mosque on Elliot Street before demonstrators walked towards city hall holding signs and distributing cards denouncing war and promoting peace.

The Muslim community is also celebrating the beginning of Ramadan.

"We will use this month for special prayers for the people who are affected by the war or in any way with this conflict," said Nabeel Rana of Bai'tul Kareem Mosque.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign that is also helping refugees fleeing from Ukraine.

Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry, and Deputy Police Chief Marl Crowell joined the march.

"We're very proud to come out and support this community who is really doing everything they can to demonstrate community, spirit, and peace," said McGarry.