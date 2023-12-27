Local health centres call safe supply programs 'life-saving' but worry as federal funding ends

A new development in safe drug supply programs in Canada has local health centres on edge.

Federal funding for these programs is slated to end in March, prompting growing concerns about its potential impact.

Some centres have applied for more funding from the federal government but with an uncertain future ahead, both health centres and clients are fearing the worst.

Ari has been using the safe supply program in Brantford since June.

"It's been going really well here for people to have a daily prescriptions and go out every day,” they said. “For that to be cut off could throw people back on the street. So I think it would be scary to see what would happen to all of these clients that get booted out right, we don't know what'll happen to them after."

Lynda Kohler, the executive director at Grand River Community Health Centre (GRCHC) said the potential loss of funding has left staff on edge.

“This is a time of anxiety for our program and for our staff," Kohler said.

"This program is a life-saving program. With the end to the funding, it is quite a loss and we're very concerned about the potential loss of life."

Safe supply programs have been a lifeline by providing a safer alternative to the unregulated drug market and reducing the risk of overdoses.

"We are funded for 40 individuals in our program, we have had more than 80 applicants and unfortunately we've been closed to new applicants since last march, so there's a high demand for these programs," Kohler explained.

But without funding, the future is uncertain.

"This program is one of 21 programs that are slated for an end in funding for March 31, we are advocating for an extension for funding [and] we have applied for new funding that would start in June," Kohler said.

CONTRIBUTION FUNDING

Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) provides contribution funding to other levels of government and to community-led and not-for-profit organizations in Canada. Safe supply programs are run through SUAP.

On their website, they say “the program provides time-limited funding for a wide range of innovative and evidence-informed projects.”

“Building on previous efforts to develop innovative, community-led approaches, Budget 2023 includes $144M for SUAP to fund community-based supports, and evidence-based health interventions,” read an email statement from Health Canada. “Through the 2023 national call for proposals (CFP), SUAP will continue to fund projects that address substance use issues across the continuum of care. Projects are anticipated to begin as early as June 1, 2024 and must be completed no later than March 31, 2028.”

THE PUSH TO EXTEND FUNDING

Kohler is calling on both he federal and provincial governments to support the programs on a long-term basis.

"Without these programs, these people will not have a safe supply [and] they may be forced to turn to the toxic drug supply on our streets, we need to make plans in case our funding isn't sustained," she said.

“It's super scary to see that it might be cut," Ari said. “I am worried for myself, the other people that use the programs as well as families.”

With the demand increasing for safe supply programs, Kohler said staff will continue to push the federal government to reconsider their decision to end funding.