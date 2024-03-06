Local athletes shine at Special Olympics Winter Games in Calgary

Five local athletes have returned home to celebrate their outstanding performances over the weekend at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

“When we landed in London, the whole airport was cheering. It’s really special and the athletes really appreciate it,” Coach Mel Lavoie said.

Team Ontario was made up of 229 athletes, five of whom are from Waterloo Region.

Here’s a roundup from our local athletes:

Joanne Totzke won a silver medal in bowling

Marley Gayler won a gold and two bronze medals in cross country skiing

Peter Snider competed in snowshoeing

Brian Wetzler won a bronze medal in snowshoeing

Andrew Johnston won two gold medals in snowshoeing

“The Games mean everything to the athletes, they love participating, they love getting together and really love the support,” added Lavoie.

Team Ontario poses at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary. (Source: Mel Lavoie)

During the pandemic the number of people participating in organized sports dropped.

Lavoie said that's now changing.

“In the last couple of years the sports are starting back up. Baseball is big, the athletes love baseball and it’s really nice to see some of the older kids helping the younger kids out. It’s really encouraging to see that.”

In total, Team Ontario racked up an incredible 209 medals at the nationals over the weekend.

The next big event, the Special Olympics Winter World Games, will be held in Italy next year.

For more information on how to participate, visit the Special Olympics website.