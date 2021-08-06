KITCHENER -- The Kitchener Blues Festival kicks off Friday, marking the first large-scale music event in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began.

Eight venues across downtown are hosting shows on Friday. The festival, dubbed Crossroads 2021, begins at 7 p.m. and runs through the weekend.

There will be 58 shows in total featuring some of the region's top musicians, including Cheryl Lescom and the Tuscon Choir Boys, 54 40 and The Trews.

Festival organizer Rob Barkshire says while this summer's Blues Festival may not look the same as in previous years, he promises it won't disappoint music lovers.

The full schedule for Crossroads 2021 can be found here.