‘Let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality’: OPP continue ride checks to crack down on impaired driving

With 2022 coming to a close, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) tweeted a video Saturday to reflect on the past year.

In the video posted around 7p.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that within the last year, 423 people died in motorized vehicle collisions. He added that 353 of those people died on highways and that 53 of the 353 people died as a result of alcohol or drug related collisions.

The Festive Ride Campaign launched on Nov.17 of 2022 and according to Stg. Schmidt, over 700 people have been charged with impaired driving. He added that over 1,100 charges have been laid and nearly 9,300 ride checks have been conducted.

As many headed out to celebrate the New Year, Stg. Schmidt had a reminder to keep everyone safe.

“If you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink,” he said.

Ride checks were conducted Saturday evening and Sgt. Schmidt said that they would continue on Sunday and into 2023.

“If you’re not sober, we don’t want anyone in a vehicle driving,” he said. “It’s very simple, let’s make this New Years, a New Years without a single fatality.”