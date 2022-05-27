Laurier University extending mask mandate until further notice
Wilfrid Laurier University is extending its mask mandate past May.
According to a release from the university, the face covering policy will remain in effect until further notice, including for June convocation.
The university points to the policy as consistent with public health recommendations.
The policy was first approved on Sept. 4, 2020.
Children called 911 as police waited outside classrooms, Texas official says
Nearly 20 officers were in a hallway outside of the classrooms at a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman, authorities said Friday.
NEW | 'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
Monkeypox in Canada: Act now to stop it, expert urges, before it's too late
With 26 cases of monkeypox now confirmed in Canada, health officials warn that number will likely grow in the coming days and weeks. However, one expert says the outbreak can be stopped if the country works quickly to get it under control.
Johnny Depp's lawyers ask jury to give actor 'his life back'
Johnny Depp's lawyers asked a jury Friday 'to give Mr. Depp his life back' by finding that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed libel.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf, tensions spike
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized two Greek oil tankers on Friday in the Persian Gulf, just after Athens assisted the U.S. in seizing an Iranian oil tanker over alleged sanctions violations in the Mediterranean Sea.
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to "reflect on" -- and deflect any blame for -- the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Charges upgraded following March shooting
Charges have been upgraded after a shooting in east London back in March.
Sarnia, Ont. man convicted of murder sentenced to life in prison
A Sarnia man convicted of murder last January has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 15 years.
Arrest made in Lambton County homicide
An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide investigation in Lambton County,
Downtown Mission says goodbye to Victoria Avenue location
Supporters and friends of the Downtown Mission are saying goodbye to the shelter’s old location on Victoria Avenue.
Nine beaches open for swimming in Windsor-Essex
A true sign summer is just around the corner - the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has launched its beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches.
'Survivors Day' reunites paramedics with the people they saved
Survivors of trauma and cardiac arrest from Windsor and Essex County are reuniting with the people who saved their lives on Friday afternoon.
OPP search for missing senior and his dog
Provincial police will be conducting a ground and aerial search in Springwater Township for a missing senior and his dog Friday morning.
Former Simcoe County warden wants to be Barrie's next mayor
Former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall has thrown his hat into the ring to become Barrie's 47th mayor.
Barrie Waterfront Festival returns with live music and delicious eats
A popular festival is returning to the Barrie waterfront this weekend.
Sault police dealing with shooting on Bruce Street
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are dealing with a shooting incident at a residence on Bruce Street, police said Friday.
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Hydro Ottawa 'still set for the bulk of customers' to have power this evening
As of Friday morning, 33,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
Principal leaving Orleans French Catholic high school two weeks after dress code blitz
The principal of a French Catholic high school in Orleans is leaving the school this week, two weeks after students said a dress code enforcement "blitz" left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Ottawa sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations heading into the weekend
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 Ottawa residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 on Friday, down from 17 on Thursday.
Wild video captures moment tornado touches down in Uxbridge, Ont.
New video has emerged showing the moment a tornado touched down in Uxbridge, Ont. over the weekend, ripping the roof off a local brewery and smashing the windows of a Tesla in the process.
27-year-old man carrying air rifle near Toronto elementary school shot dead. What we know so far
There’s an increased police presence around four Toronto schools this morning after a 27-year-old man walking the nearby streets with an air rifle was shot dead by police on Thursday.
'If there'd even been five minutes' warning': Woman questions storm Ontario alert system
Bethany Armstrong watched as the sky turned a tint of green on Saturday afternoon without a warning that so many others received on their phones.
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
In backlash to the backlash, Bill 96 leads to flurry of talk on Quebec separatism
Quebec Premier François Legault may not have expected quite this type of fallout from Bill 96, but he found himself hammered by questions on Thursday -- about Quebec independence.
NEW
NEW | More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those killed by the shooter is a sign of "deficient" policing.
Who was driving this car near the scene of a double-homicide in 2019? N.B. RCMP want to know
The RCMP is trying to determine who was driving a car near the scene of a double-homicide in Dieppe, N.B., in September 2019.
'We just want to stay': N.S. family struggling to find affordable home may be forced to leave the province
A Nova Scotia family may be forced to leave the province due to the lack of affordable housing units on the market today.
Winnipeg council scraps proposal for relocation of West Kildonan Library
After weeks of rallies and pushback from residents, Winnipeg City Council has voted to not move the West Kildonan Library into the Garden City Shopping Centre.
Manitoba RCMP looking for missing man after vehicle found abandoned on closed highway
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are searching for a missing man after a vehicle was found abandoned near Morris.
Some Winnipeg roadways set to temporarily close for months for repairs, upgrades
Several busy Winnipeg roadways are set to close this weekend for major road reconstruction work.
Coyote attack on dog and owner prompts partial closure of Fish Creek Provincial Park
Alberta Parks has closed a section of Fish Creek Provincial Park in the city's southeast after aggressive coyotes attacked a dog and its owner.
Judge denies bail for protester charged in southern Alberta border blockade
A judge has denied bail for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
Oilers keen to add another championship chapter to storied franchise
The Edmonton Oilers have a rich history. This iteration wants to add another memorable chapter.
'Happy birthday, Ben': Oilers, fans send love to ambassador who just turned 6
Thousands of Oilers fans sang fresh six-year-old Ben Stelter "Happy Birthday" from Rogers Place Thursday night.
Aging Alberta legislature pools, walkways to get $20M upgrade
The grounds at the Alberta legislature are getting a major upgrade thanks to a $20 million investment from the federal and provincial governments.
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 children allegedly abducted from mother's home: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say two children were allegedly abducted from their mother's home Thursday evening.
More sex-related charges against B.C. man who fled with daughters to Ontario
A British Columbia man who was in the news earlier this year when he fled his hometown of Salmon Arm, taking his two daughters with him, is facing more charges related to sex crimes.
Caught-on-cam arson: Police looking for someone with burns on face, hands who fled scene on scooter
Police say they're looking for a suspect who was likely burned when they set fire to a vehicle on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast, then used an electric scooter as a getaway vehicle.