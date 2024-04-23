Laurier stadium upgrades, Conestoga College housing approved by Waterloo City Council
Waterloo City Council has given the green light for upgrades to Wilfrid Laurier University Stadium and a new housing option for Conestoga College students.
Both decisions were on the agenda during Monday evening's meeting.
Council approved minor amendments to the city's official plan and zoning bylaw to allow increased height permission for the work on the stadium.
These upgrades include new bleachers, scoreboards, safety netting, and a seasonal dome.
The upgrades are apart of the school's multi-million dollar plan to winterize the field so it can be used year-round.
Council also gave their stamp of approval to Conestoga College's plan to use a former hotel to house students.
Last month, the school announced it would be temporarily leasing the former Inn of Waterloo and turning it into a resident for around 300 students.
The City approved the temporary use of the building for housing and academic purposes by the college.
