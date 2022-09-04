Laurier drops football home opener to Western

The Mustangs were able to charge to a victory and ruin the Golden Hawks home opener.

Western's football team rode into Waterloo to take on Laurier in a Saturday night matchup.

A lightning delay postponed the game by an hour to a 9 p.m. start time.

Once the teams got back on the field, the Mustangs found the endzone almost immediately.

Western and Laurier went back and forth in the first half, but it was the visiting team that ended up coming away with the 34-19 win.

Laurier takes on University of Toronto in Toronto next Saturday. The University of Waterloo will hold their home opener Saturday as well against Guelph.