KITCHENER -- Laser Quest in Kitchener won't be reopening its doors following a lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has been around for 27 years, announced its plan to close permanently on the local franchise's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"As much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of our location next to impossible," the post said in part.

Laser Quest's corporate Facebook page said some franchises might reopen their doors in the future, but that they would be operating under new ownership.