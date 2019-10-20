

Krista Sharpe, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy made its way to Kitchener on Sunday.

It's one of the most famous trophies on the planet, and thousands of Raptors Nation fans in Waterloo Region came out to bask in the championship glory.

The trophy was on display at TheMuseum along King Street, where fans spent hours lining up to celebrate the reigning kings of the NBA.

"The Raptors are my everything. The feeling it gave me when they won, it gave me like almost motivation to move forward with my life, you know what I mean," one fan told CTV News.

Parents in attendance are also hoping they can pass their love for the game onto their children.

Fans weren't allowed to touch the trophy, but after a quick photo with it they had the chance to visit a pop-up shop and games room inside TheMuseum.

The trophy tour ends its stretch of eight cities on Monday in Toronto.

And fans were pumped that they got a chance to see a piece of the championship run in their own backyard.

"It's just little Kitchener, but you know what? Kitchener is getting bigger," another fan said.

The Raptors open up their season on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans.