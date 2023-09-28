Large Indigenous mural unveiled at Wilfrid Laurier University

A large outdoor Indigenous mural was unveiled at Wilfrid Laurier University on Thursday, after months of hard work on the collaborative project.

The unveiling event was meant to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

The mural unveiling on Sept. 28, 2023. (CTV News/Dan Lauckner)The colourful mural stands about 36 feet tall and can be found on the side of one of the Laurier buildings, near the southwest wall of the library at the Waterloo campus.

The mural aims to celebrate Indigenous art and culture and serve as a catalyst for creative and cultural engagement.

Ojibwe artist Michael Cywink helped create the stunning painting, along with the help of his students and dozens of community members who took part in engagement sessions held throughout the summer.

It took about two months to create it.

Cywink said he hopes it stands as a reminder that reconciliation work should happen more than just one day a year and he hopes Indigenous people feel pride when they see it.

“A sense of community for Indigenous students and Indigenous people that may be coming here. Gives them a sense of belonging. That they look at this and know representation matters,” Cywink said after the unveiling event.

After the unveiling, guests were encouraged to tie red ribbons to seven trees to represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings.