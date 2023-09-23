Kitchener

    • Large fight turns into robbery in Waterloo

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

    Police are investigating after two males were allegedly assaulted by 10 people, while one victim had their personal property taken.

    Officials say it happened Friday night around 11:30 p.m. near Hickory Street West and Albert Street.

    According to police, a verbal altercation began when the two males approached 10 people blocking the sidewalk.

    It became physical and the two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    There is no word on any potential charges.

    The investigation is ongoing.

