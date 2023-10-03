Landmark Cinemas in Kitchener closing on Friday

Movie-goers will only have a couple more days to see films at the Landmark Cinema in Kitchener.

The theatre on Gateway Park Drive is set to close Friday, Oct. 6. The last public showings will happen Thursday.

According to Ryan Dion, the vice president of operations for Landmark Cinemas Canada, the 12-screen theatre is closing because their lease expired.

Dion added that for now, there are no plans to open at a different location, but they’re shifting their focus to the Waterloo location.

He says they have renovated all the screens with new seats for an elevated viewing experience. Nine auditoriums will have premium recliner seats, while select rows will feature dual-motor, premier seats that are heated and located in privacy enclosures.

“The 10th screen is the newest IMAX experience with new, large rocker seats and upgraded laser IMAX experience,” concluded Dion.