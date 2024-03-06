Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police

Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township, just outside Kitchener-Waterloo.

The victim told police they were trying to sell the black Lamborghini Aventador online and had agreed to meet a prospective buyer at a parking lot in the Notre Dame Drive and Erbs Road area in St. Agatha.

The suspect arrived at the parking lot in a white Mercedes Maybach with other people inside the vehicle, police said.

The suspect asked to take the Lamborghini for a test drive and was allowed to sit inside the vehicle with the keys still inside.

Police said the suspect then closed the door and sped off towards Waterloo with the Mercedes following close behind.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.