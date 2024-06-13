Kitten left alone in a vehicle, removed by WRPS and humane society

Police say a kitten was left in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of a Kitchener mall on Thursday.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) went to Cadillac Fairview Mall around noon after receiving a report about an animal in distress.

Police said they tried to find the owner of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Kitchener Waterloo Stratford Perth (KWSP) Humane Society was called in to assist in the investigation.

Due to the concerns for the animal, officers forcibly entered the vehicle and removed the kitten, according to a news release from police.

The owner was eventually located and issued an offence notice by the KWSP Humane Society.

Police are reminding pet owners to not leave animals inside vehicles unattended, and in an environment that could put the animal at risk. High external temperatures can quickly heat vehicle interiors and have a quick and concerning effect of an animal’s well-being, police said.