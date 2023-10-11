Kitchener woman wins Ultimate Long Drive World Championship
Kitchener’s Kelly Rudney is on top of the Ultimate Long Drive (ULD) world, after winning the women’s open long drive championship in South Carolina over the weekend.
“I’m absolutely ecstatic about the win. Last year I came in third, so this is a big win for me,” Rudney said.
In long drive competitions, athletes attempt to hit a golf ball as far as possible, but must keep it within the boundaries of a 40 to 60 yard wide field.
The 48-year-old struggled a bit at this competition, hitting 12 balls out of bounds, but on her final set of drives Rudney crushed one 352.9 yards to solidify the win.
“I got out of my own head and I figured it out, and here I am,” Rudney said.
Rudney, who is originally from Waterloo, started as an amateur in 2019. She turned pro after winning the world amateurs in 2021. This most recent win is her first time winning the open women’s division at worlds and earned her a flashy wrestling style champion’s belt.
“It’s really kind of pushed me and catapulted me into a positive mode,” Rudney said.
Rudney already has three other belts from ULD competitions, but said this carries a bit more significance. It also caused some confusion for airport security when she travelled home.
“They look at you a little odd, like ‘who are you and what is that for?’ it’s heavy,” Rudney said.
Rudney will next compete in the World Long Drive circuit’s championship event in Atlanta, Georgia next weekend. She is two years from hitting 50-years-old and still outdrives most golfers. She has no plans of slowing down.
“You will have to drag me kicking and screaming to be finished with long drive. Long drive is a big family,” Rudney said.
“Everyone is afraid of her. Every time she steps into the tee blocks she's a threat,” Fareen Samji, Tour Commissioner for Amateur Long Drive Canada said.
CANADIAN SUCCESS ON THE RISE
Rudney wasn’t the only Canuck who came away with a belt, as nine different Canadians were named world champions in their respective age categories.
“We won the under nine girls, we won the under 17 girls, we won the 55 plus, we won the 60 plus,” Samji said.
Amateur Long Drive Canada is hoping with this success, more athletes will join in the sport.
“What we're really trying to do here in Canada is encourage all the ages to hit,” Samji said.
