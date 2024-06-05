Kitchener woman feels 'Fran-tastic' after second big lotto win
A mother and grandmother from Kitchener is celebrating her second big lottery win in 11 years.
Frances Garvey won $50,000 with Instant Crossword – the same game she won $100,000 with in 2013.
“When I was playing my ticket, I noticed I was revealing a lot of words,” she said while picking up her winnings in Toronto. “I had to turn the ticket over to see what the prize was for matching 11 words. I was so shocked!”
She said when she told her son, he couldn’t believe her luck.
“I feel Fran-tastic! This win will have a big impact for me and my family,” she said.
Garvey plans to treat her grandchildren to some new shoes and buy herself a new vehicle.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut
To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.
BREAKING Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander on Wednesday, even after she was exonerated in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
How the weather in space affects the Earth's skies
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
opinion What high earners should do to manage their wealth and save time
In his latest personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew has advice for high earners who should consider wealth and time management strategies to create even greater financial freedom for themselves.
Boeing tries again to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after latest round of repairs
Boeing geared up again Wednesday for its first astronaut launch, held up for years by safety concerns.
A 100-year-old Canadian D-Day veteran on remembrance, peace and the threat of war
At 100 years old, the Second World War veteran says this 80th anniversary is his last decennial commemoration, and perhaps the last time he makes the trip to France at all.
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT 'One day heat event': Ottawa to sweat through the hottest day of the year today with a high of 32 C
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa extreme pogo sticker jumps into the Britain's Got Talent semifinals