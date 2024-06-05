Kitchener woman feels 'Fran-tastic' after second big lotto win

A mother and grandmother from Kitchener is celebrating her second big lottery win in 11 years.

Frances Garvey won $50,000 with Instant Crossword – the same game she won $100,000 with in 2013.

“When I was playing my ticket, I noticed I was revealing a lot of words,” she said while picking up her winnings in Toronto. “I had to turn the ticket over to see what the prize was for matching 11 words. I was so shocked!”

She said when she told her son, he couldn’t believe her luck.

“I feel Fran-tastic! This win will have a big impact for me and my family,” she said.

Garvey plans to treat her grandchildren to some new shoes and buy herself a new vehicle.