A 22-year-old Kitchener woman charged in connection to a London house explosion did not appear for her scheduled court appearance Wednesday morning.

She was not obligated to attend court, and was instead represented by her lawyer Richard Braiden.

Daniella Leis faces a dozen charges connected to the blast that rocked the Old East Village in mid-august.

According to police, the car Leis was driving crashed into a house on Woodman Avenue in the Old East Village, rupturing a gas line.

The charges include several counts of impaired operation over 80 mg causing bodily harm and four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Roughly 100 homes had to be evacuated and seven people were injured, including multiple first responders.

The case has been put over to February 19.