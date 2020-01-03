Kitchener woman charged in connection to fatal shooting in Brampton
20-year-old Rukhshar Wahab has been charged with being an accessory after the fact in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Henry.
On New Years Eve, just before midnight, Peel Regional Police and emergency services were called to Alderbury Crescent in Brampton in regards to a shooting.
They arrived at 11:58 p.m. to find Henry suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.
The 17-year-old died at the scene.
On Thursday, police arrested two people, one of them, the Kitchener woman, Rukhshar Wahab, is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.
22-year-old Zakaria Hassan of Hamilton was charged with first degree murder.
The pair was held for a bail hearing scheduled in a Brampton court Friday.
Police are still looking to identify any other suspects responsible or connected to the incident.
They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.