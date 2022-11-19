Kitchener-Waterloo rally highlights issue of femicide in community

A rally is looking to highlight a major issue in the region.

The first year for the Voices Empower Walk saw nearly 200 people walk from Waterloo to Kitchener and ended in Carl Zehr Square in hopes of raising awareness for femicides.

"Many people are rallying because it impacts everybody," said Region of Waterloo councilor Colleen James. "It impacts young people, it impacts our older adults, everybody is affected by gender-based violence. There's a need for us to come together, and I think that's why we have so much support here."

The Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region reports a 26 per cent increased in femicides in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Within the first six months of 2022, 88 femicides have been reported across Canada.

"We have to name it, we have to recognize it, and we have to speak up. That's one of the things I hope to do is really amplify how important this is and how it affects our community. We know from COVID, the crisis of this was exacerbated with isolation," said James. "In order for us in the future to create change, we have to speak up about it."

The six kilometre walk served as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the local women's crisis centre.