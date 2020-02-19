KITCHENER -- Metrolinx has released a new report which shows GO train ridership at the Kitchener station has increased by 40%.

The data was collected between April and December of 2019.

It’s the largest increase at any station across the train system, excluding the newly-created Niagara line.

Metrolinx say they’re seeing an increase in riders because they added more mid-day and late-night trains to their schedule in September.

But there could soon be even more.

The transportation agency says they’re planning on expanding service to Kitchener every 30 minutes during peak times.

But that’s not enough for some travelers.

Jacob Kroeker says he sometimes has to travel to Toronto for work.

“I would have to get up at 4 a.m. to get the train and it takes three hours to get there sometimes.”

So what about the possibility of two-way all-day service?

Metrolinx says one thing that stands in the way is the need for more infrastructure between the Kitchener and Bramalea stations.

The agency says that two-way all-day service could be a reality by early 2025.