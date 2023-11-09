Kitchener's mayor shares priorities for the city's future

A look back and ahead for the City of Kitchener.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic made a State of the City address on Thursday where he shared the new 20-year vision and goals for the community.

During his speech, Vrbanovic reflected on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kitchener and the challenges that still lie ahead.

“The COVID years were hard and that certainly slowed things down, including development, but with all the new people that have moved downtown there's a new sense of vibrancy,” he said. “We're seeing new restaurants open… three in the last month in downtown Kitchener.”

Vrbanovic said some of his priorities going forward include housing, building up the downtown core and the Grand River Park development.

The major said he feels a sense of optimism within the city despite some of the challenges the community faces.

The city also officially launched its 2023-2026 strategic plan during the State of the City event.

Vrbanovic said the new vision features a community built on a foundation of caring and connection.