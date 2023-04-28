Kitchener’s Loren Gabel picks up hardware, accolades for her skills on the ice

Waterloo region has produced a long list of hockey legends over the years, including names like Darryl Sittler, Ronald Scott Stevens and Mark Scheifele, who will forever be linked to the hockey landscape.

Now, Kitchener’s own Loren Gabel is making a name for herself on the women's side after being named the most valuable player in the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

This past season was Gabel’s first year in the PHF, which is the largest pro women’s league in North America.

During her 22 games with the Boston Pride, the Kitchener native finished with a league-leading 20 goals and 40 points - helping Boston claim a 1st place finish in the regular season standings.

Not only was she named the most valuable player - Gabel was also voted the most outstanding player by her peers.

“It definitely caught me by surprise,” she said. “There were two other players that were up for those awards as well, and they had historic seasons too. I’m just very grateful and honoured to win those awards.”

She was also named newcomer of the year and offensive player of the year, making her one of the most decorated single-season players in league history.

“It was great playing in Kitchener for the Waterloo Ravens. There’s a lot of support, and obviously, there’s still a lot of support with me and throughout my career, and I couldn’t be more appreciative for that,” Gabel said.

Gabel grew up playing girls and boys hockey with the Kitchener-Waterloo Junior Rangers.

Despite all the individual success this season, Gabel said she wasn’t expecting to win the honour.