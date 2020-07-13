WATERLOO -- A Kitchener neighbourhood has been busy this summer thanks to warm weather and new outdoor patios.

Some side streets and parking spaces have been closed off in Belmont Village to make room for picnic tables.

A bold new streetscape design has also been featured in the neighbourhood.

The local BIA says they always wanted to make Belmont Village more pedestrian-friendly,, and have been able to test some ideas because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“We would like to make this more of a permanent outdoor patio, European style, where they have actual outdoor seating or tents all the way along the side lane, really expand into the Iron Horse Trail, and attract cyclists and people who are going by there,” said Terry Bax, president of the Belmont Village BIA.

The neighbourhood will keep its new look until the end of September, but could have the changes extended until December if residents respond positively.