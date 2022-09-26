Kitchener’s A Better Tent City celebrates new community kitchen

A Better Tent City in Kitchener is celebrating a new kitchen and shared space.

The community of tiny homes first moved to its site on Ardelt Avenue last winter and now has more amenities to help residents living there feel more comfortable.

On Monday a community lunch was held to celebrate the new facility. It’s made of multiple old portables and will make a big difference when colder weather arrives.

“It gives people a place to gather,” said A Better Tent City board member Laura Hamilton. “They can sit down and have a meal that’s not in their cabin.”

The 50 residents of a Better Tent City have lived at the site since last fall, but the new facilities were not possible when they first moved.

Now after months of work sorting out hydro and water access, there is a commercial kitchen on-site and an area with tables, couches, chairs and bookshelves.

David Butler of Alair Kitchener Waterloo was the volunteer lead project manager and said 10 to 15 companies were involved in various aspects of the project — and anyone he contacted agreed to help even though it was happening during one of the busiest seasons in the construction industry.

Hamilton, who helps with food at a Better Tent City, said this new facility is a game changer.

“Imagine, we survived the winter with an event tent, a thin canvas event tent that was open on one end,” Hamilton said.

She said people would come in and grab food before hastily taking it back to their cabins.

“Really, the community didn’t have a heart," Hamilton said. "So the shared space has created that."