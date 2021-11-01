A Better Tent City officially moves into new temporary location

KITCHENER -

Residents from A Better Tent City have officially moved into their new temporary location.

Last week, the 42 tiny homes started a move to 49 Ardelt Ave. In Kitchener. The property is owned by the City of Kitchener and the Waterloo Region District School Board.

“This place is perfect,” said resident Holly Windsor. “It’s literally a seven minute walk to the ION.”

Prior to the move, A Better Tent City was located on Battler Road. However, they had to move from the snow storage facility by the end of October. They've been looking for a permanent location since they were forced to leave Lot 42 when it was sold this summer.

“We’ve become known as a permanent community with temporary homes. We’re always on the move,” said Jeff Willmer, who volunteers with A Better Tent City.

“There’s a few different challenges around it. Part of it is just the uncertainty of not knowing whether we will find a property. But even when we do, the move is challenging, and then there’s the costs of setting up services.”

Each cabin is set up with electricity and heat. Portable washrooms, laundry facilities and art space are also on site.

“Plans for improving the facility and services is to bring in portable classrooms. So there will be a proper kitchen and dining area, but also a space that the residents to use, whether it's woodworking or art,” Willmer said.

The community can stay at 49 Ardelt Ave. for up to a year, before having to find a new location.

Volunteers hope the next move will be the last for A Better Tent City.

“We’re home and it’s family,” said site coordinator Nadine Green. “We love each other, even when we fight we love each other.”