Kitchener Rangers win Hwy. 7 rivalry matchup at the Aud
The Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
The Rangers got on the scoreboard first, finishing the first period with a 2-0 lead over Guelph thanks to goals from Francesco Pinelli and Carson Rehkopf.
Braeden Bowman got the Storm's first goal of the game early in the second period.
Francesco Arcuri got another goal for Kitchener in the second, giving the Rangers a 3-1 lead.
Kitchener eventually held off a Guelph comeback and came out on top with a score of 4-3. The game had the second best attendance of the season with over 7,100 in the crowd.
They now hold a 5-1-0-0 against the Storm this season.
The Rangers are currently tied for eighth place in the Western Conference while the Storm sit in sixth place.
Friday’s match is the first of two games between the Highway 7 rivals this weekend.
The Blueshirts are playing three games in three days, heading to Niagara to take on the IceDogs on Saturday and then to Guelph on Sunday to play the Storm again at the Sleeman Centre.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on U.S. military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four U.S. officials.
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a spy balloon from China? Here's what we know about the balloon so far
The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
In Tyre Nichols' neighbourhood, Black residents fear police
In a terrible way, the death of Tyre Nichols brings vindication to members of the Black community in Memphis who live in terror of police.
One in four Canadian cancer patients still experiencing cancelled appointments: survey
In the field of cancer treatment, nothing is more important than diagnosing and treating the problem as quickly as possible — but according to new survey data, about one in four Canadian cancer patients report that they are still experiencing cancelled or postponed appointments.
London
-
-
London police seize multiple weapons, drugs during arrest
London police seized nine handguns, cash and drugs during the arrest of a wanted man Thursday afternoon.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
Windsor
-
Local comedian hopes documentary can showcase Windsor’s stand-up scene
A local stand-up comedian is planning to premier a documentary this year that will put Windsor’s comedy community centre stage.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
-
'Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could get it back?': Woman on mission to identity people in old photographs
A River Canard, Ont. woman is on a mission to identify several unknown people in a handful of old photographs she said she found in a box inside her attic. She said she discovered the pictures and postcards while decluttering her home as part of her New Year’s resolution, noticing many date back to the mid 1940s.
Barrie
-
Whiteouts close Highway 400 from Cookstown to Barrie
As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.
-
Parents of students with special needs upset over SCDSB bus changes
Parents of students with special needs are speaking out about a decision by the Simcoe County District School Board to change transportation options starting Monday.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight years
The owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
Ottawa
-
Barefoot escape after one of four fires in Ottawa Saturday
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight and a fourth late in the morning as extreme cold gripped the capital.
-
One person injured in crash on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a crash on Highway 417 Saturday morning.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in school zones across the city of Ottawa issued a total of 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022.
Toronto
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
-
Toronto-born baseball star Joey Votto takes a swing at chess in his hometown
Joey Votto has been coming to the Annex Chess Club (ACC), just north of Bathurst and Bloor streets, every week for a few months now, according to Supol.
-
Speed cameras clocked a car driving 70 km/h over the limit. Here's how the owner fought the ticket and won
After being charged with speeding by a city-operated photo radar device, a Toronto family was able to successfully fight the charge in court largely due to one small detail.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Opening of Quebec Winter Carnival sites postponed again, to 2 p.m.
The opening of the Quebec Winter Carnival sites has been postponed again, this time to 2 p.m. on Saturday, due to the extreme cold.
-
Pandemic effect has prompted Quebecers opting to travel in province: study
A Quebec university study found that nearly three years of the pandemic have had an effect on the travel habits of Quebecers: even with the partial or complete lifting of restrictions, they increasingly prefer to travel at home. The most recent Cahier des tendances published by the Transat Chair in Tourism at the École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM revealed that inflation and health measures hurt many Quebecers.
Atlantic
-
Power outages affecting 18,000 Maritime customers
With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 18,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 2 p.m.
-
Two North Atlantic right whales disentangled in recent weeks
The first North Atlantic right whale to be entangled in connection to Canada’s lobster fishery in over five years has been successfully rescued by marine mammal rescue responders in the United States.
-
Woman dies in rural N.S. house fire: RCMP
A woman has died after a Friday fire at a home in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
Winnipeg
-
'It just keeps going up': How rising milk prices are affecting the cost of dairy
On Feb. 1, the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) increased the "farm gate milk price" by 2.2 per cent.
-
Winnipeg police share unreleased image of missing woman in renewed call for answers
Winnipeg police released a new image of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since early last year on Friday in the hope it may generate new information on her whereabouts.
-
'A big blow to everyone': Fire destroys Winkler shop
A fire destroyed a popular paint and hobby shop in Winkler Thursday afternoon with black smoke prompting Winkler police to close off a stretch of Highway 32 for more than an hour.
Calgary
-
Vandal smashes ice sculpture in Chinatown incident
Friday night, a vandal lent a sour note to a celebratory event in Calgary's Chinatown, when they smashed up an ice sculpture.
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
-
Bedard held off scoresheet but Pats come back in third for 3-2 victory
The Lethbridge Hurricanes kept Connor Bedard off the scoresheet for the first time in 36 games, but it wasn't enough, as the 'Canes lost 3-2 to the Regina Pats Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after being found injured in north Edmonton
Police are investigating after the death of a man in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood in north Edmonton on Friday evening.
-
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.
-
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Vancouver
-
House arrest, probation for old-growth protester who blocked Metro Vancouver traffic
A man who took part in four traffic-stopping protests in Metro Vancouver in an effort to save old-growth forests has been given a conditional sentence and six months' probation by a provincial court judge.
-
Police body cams may help with accountability but not prevent violence, B.C. critics caution
Some legal advocates are questioning the effectiveness of police-worn body cameras as the RCMP plans to roll out the technology across the country.
-
'Hope is disappearing': Canucks fans frustrated over disappointing season
Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season - and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office.