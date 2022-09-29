Kitchener Rangers set to open 60th season with new head coach

The Rangers are dropping the puck for a new season on Friday night.

Expectations for the team are high after a second-round appearance in last year’s OHL playoffs.

The team said the practice was fast-paced at The Aud Thursday morning. Players were on the ice for about an hour, then came back to the ice to run a power play practice, run drills and get in their last tune-up before the real hockey begins tomorrow.

Chris Dennis will be stepping behind the bench after Mike Mckenzie stepped down from the position this off-season. This is the first season Dennis will be coaching the Rangers.

Dennis comes in with 10 years of NHL experience including time as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dennis says the team is hungry for a win after last year’s loss in the playoffs.

“I expect that we’re going to work hard every night. It’ll be a very difficult team to play against, and hopefully, if we do things the right way and compete every night, the wins should start eventually taking care of themselves,” said Dennis.

The Rangers open their season Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Aud against the Sarnia Sting.

Tickets for the season opener can be purchased on their website.