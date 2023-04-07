Kitchener Rangers sell 14,000 tickets in 6 hours for second round of OHL playoffs

The Kitchener Rangers said the franchise sold 14,000 tickets in six hours for the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., and by 4 p.m., the Rangers had sold 11,000 tickets combined for games three and four, with another 3,000 sold for game six.

On Tuesday morning, a line could be seen snaking through the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday morning as ticket sales began for the Kitchener Rangers playoff run against the London Knights.

Around 10 a.m., dozens of people were lined up waiting to claim their seats, while others went online to snap up tickets before they were gone.

“I knew there would be a line up when I got here,” fan Blair Kyle said while waiting in line, “I didn’t know how long it would be. Let’s hope there are some tickets when I get to the front.”

The Knights are starting on home-ice advantage for the first two games before the Rangers bring the series home to the Aud on Sunday.

‘It’s a good rivalry no doubt about it and none of us like London all that well,” Rangers fan Doug Robinson said.

Robinson is a decades long rangers seasons ticket holder who says he didn't have much faith in the Rangers this year.

“I didn’t renew my playoff tickets, like a fool because I thought Windsor was going to win … but boy they look good now,” he said.

Robinson said he thinks the Rangers can beat London if they play as good as they did against Windsor.

He noted the Rangers knoclked out the Knights in last years playoffs.

By 10:30 a.m., the Rangers’ online ticket sale portal showed several sections were already sold out for Sunday’s game, with other section's containing only a handful of available seats.

According to the Rangers, over 5,000 tickets were sold within an hour for the first two home games of the series.

Several sections of the Aud have been sold out for the Rangers first home playoff game against the London Knights. (Screenshot/Rangers)

In the first round of the playoffs, the eighth-seed Rangers completed an unprecedented win against the first-seeded Windsor Spitfires.

Having eliminated the top team, the Rangers will be looking to continue their giant slaying streak against the Knights who entered the playoffs as the second-seed.

Rangers captain Francesco Pinelli will be sitting on the sidelines for the first two games against London after being handed a three-game suspension against the Windsor Spitfires.

Dominic Hennig, senior director of communications with the Kitchener Rangers, said the team is confident going into the second round.

"The new series, new opponent, new teams, new players, and the past doesn’t mean much, but of course, we have a lot of confidence going into the second round," he said.

According to Henning, Rangers nation showed up today in a big way.

“I think that says a world of things about this city how special it is how hockey crazy it is in a good way, and how passionate they are about the Rangers and then we’re just very very grateful,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Game dates and times are as follows:

Game 1: Thursday, April 13 – at LDN 7:00 pm

Game 2: Friday, April 14 – at LDN 7:00 pm

Game 3: Sunday, April 16 – at KIT 2:00 pm (Game E)

Game 4: Tuesday, April 18 – at KIT 7:00 pm (Game F)

Game 5: Thursday, April 20 – at LDN 7:00 pm*

Game 6: Sunday, April 23 – at KIT 2:00 pm* (Game G)

Game 7: Tuesday, April 25 – at LDN 7:00 pm*

*If necessary