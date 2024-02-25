KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Rangers punch ticket to OHL playoffs

    The Aud in Kitchener. Courtesy: Twitter/Kitchener Rangers The Aud in Kitchener. Courtesy: Twitter/Kitchener Rangers
    Share

    The Kitchener Rangers have secured a playoff berth after a big win over the Sarnia Sting.

    The Rangers’ Trent Swick scored first in the Friday night matchup at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

    Although the Sting fought back with two goals of their own, a relentless six goal hammering from the Rangers sealed the Sting’s fate.

    Kitchener ultimately won the game 7 – 3.

    The win secures the Rangers’ spot in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs.

    The Rangers are the fourth Western Conference team to clinch a playoff spot. London, Saginaw, and Sault Ste. Marie already earned their playoff berths.

    The last time the Rangers were crowned OHL champions was in 2008 when they took down the Belleville Bulls 4 – 1 in game seven.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News