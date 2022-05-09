Kitchener Rangers even up semifinal playoff series

It's all tied up at one game apiece heading back to Kitchener.

The Rangers came away with a 4-2 win against the top-seeded Windsor Spitfires Sunday night to even up their best-of-seven semifinal playoff series.

Trent Swick, Reid Valade, and Joseph Serpa scored for the Rangers, before Jack Harper netted the final goal midway through the third period.

The series shifts to the Aud in Kitchener for game three on Tuesday night.