Kitchener Public Library workers vote to unionize

Workers at the Kitchener Public Library have voted to unionize and join the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

In an email to CTV News Wednesday evening, Craig Saunders, a spokesperson for CUPE, confirmed the decision.

“We’re very excited about this,” Saunders said. “I think this is the 56th municipal public library system to join CUPE, which represents almost all the unionized library workers in the province.”

In an email Thursday morning, the library said it respects its workers’ decision.

“We value the critical work of all our staff and we are looking forward to working with CUPE to continue to deliver exceptional service to our community,” the library said.