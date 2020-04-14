Kitchener properties could be turned into affordable housing
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 8:50PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:04PM EDT
Two of the properties on Mill Street being considered for affordable housing. (Apr. 14, 2020)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is deciding whether to turn three surplus properties into affordable housing units.
The properties are at 24, 32 and 34 Mill Street in Kitchener.
The idea, discussed Tuesday at a committee meeting, would see the properties released to non-profit organizations through a lottery system.
All but one regional councilor voted in favour of the recommendation.
Michael Harris says the best solution for taxpayers would be to hire a real estate agent and put the Mill Street properties on the market.