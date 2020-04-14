KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo is deciding whether to turn three surplus properties into affordable housing units.

The properties are at 24, 32 and 34 Mill Street in Kitchener.

The idea, discussed Tuesday at a committee meeting, would see the properties released to non-profit organizations through a lottery system.

All but one regional councilor voted in favour of the recommendation.

Michael Harris says the best solution for taxpayers would be to hire a real estate agent and put the Mill Street properties on the market.