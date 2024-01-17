Kitchener opens new one-stop service centre inside city hall

The City of Kitchener has opened its new service centre inside city hall, giving residents access to all city services in a renovated and more convenient space.

The new centre is expected to get about 15,000 in-person visits this year to help residents with all their city needs, from transportation services to special events. Residents can also go there to get marriage licenses, business licenses and building permits.

There’s a service counter and a customer centre with modern, private meeting rooms.

“Staff can just walk in, plug in their laptop and project to a customer,” said Jana Miller, director of corporate customer service.

The grand opening of Kitchener newly renovated service centre at city hall. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

BIG CHANGE

Before the new space opened, services were spread throughout city hall. There were about eight different service counters on six different floors of the building. Now, it’s all in one spot and easy to find on the main floor.

Staff admitted it was one of the most common complaints they got from residents.

“[They said] how hard it was to know where to go. How difficult it was to find staff,” Miller said. “It was a lot to navigate. Very intimidating, I think, for those coming to city hall.”

Paula Saunders, a member of the Grand River Accessibility Committee who often went to city hall for permits and events, agreed.

“Having to go from floor to floor and not really knowing which floor you were going to,” she recalled of those visits.

Saunders said her group helped city staff make sure the new centre was fully accessible.

“Lower counters [and] there’s going to be someone available to help you if you need sign language, etc.,” she said. “I think it will be something that will make the whole experience much better for everyone.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was on hand for the ribbon cutting. He said it’s important to make sure customers have a positive experience.

“That's going to leave them feeling like they get good value for their investment in the community,” Vrbanovic said.

The new service centre was unanimously approved by city councillors in 2021. The $1.5 million it cost to build came mostly from the 2022 budget.

“We’re pretty sure that this is the first of its kind in the country,” Vrbanovic said.