Kitchener opens new one-stop service centre inside city hall
The City of Kitchener has opened its new service centre inside city hall, giving residents access to all city services in a renovated and more convenient space.
The new centre is expected to get about 15,000 in-person visits this year to help residents with all their city needs, from transportation services to special events. Residents can also go there to get marriage licenses, business licenses and building permits.
There’s a service counter and a customer centre with modern, private meeting rooms.
“Staff can just walk in, plug in their laptop and project to a customer,” said Jana Miller, director of corporate customer service.
The grand opening of Kitchener newly renovated service centre at city hall. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)
BIG CHANGE
Before the new space opened, services were spread throughout city hall. There were about eight different service counters on six different floors of the building. Now, it’s all in one spot and easy to find on the main floor.
Staff admitted it was one of the most common complaints they got from residents.
“[They said] how hard it was to know where to go. How difficult it was to find staff,” Miller said. “It was a lot to navigate. Very intimidating, I think, for those coming to city hall.”
Paula Saunders, a member of the Grand River Accessibility Committee who often went to city hall for permits and events, agreed.
“Having to go from floor to floor and not really knowing which floor you were going to,” she recalled of those visits.
Saunders said her group helped city staff make sure the new centre was fully accessible.
“Lower counters [and] there’s going to be someone available to help you if you need sign language, etc.,” she said. “I think it will be something that will make the whole experience much better for everyone.”
Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic was on hand for the ribbon cutting. He said it’s important to make sure customers have a positive experience.
“That's going to leave them feeling like they get good value for their investment in the community,” Vrbanovic said.
The new service centre was unanimously approved by city councillors in 2021. The $1.5 million it cost to build came mostly from the 2022 budget.
“We’re pretty sure that this is the first of its kind in the country,” Vrbanovic said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Deadline to repay CEBA loans, apply for refinancing hours away
The deadline to repay CEBA loans or apply for refinancing and qualify for partial forgiveness is hours away.
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
opinion The level of detail we know about King Charles' health is unusual. Why it was released
The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.
Record number of invasive strep A infections in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
'It shouldn’t be happening': Seniors facing extreme cold in London, Ont.
The extreme cold is impacting all facets of life in the Forest City. But perhaps no group more than those experiencing homelessness — it is a fact not lost to residents of a street in the Argyle District of London.
-
London Children’s Museum appealing for support to complete construction of new space at 100 Kellogg Lane
The London Children’s Museum is on journey, moving to a new location at 100 Kellogg Lane in London, Ont.
-
Suspects steal firearms during break and enter, Waterloo, Ont. man, woman facing charges
A man and woman from Waterloo are facing a slew of weapons charges after they allegedly broke into a north London, Ont. residence earlier this month and stole a number of firearms.
Windsor
-
'Absolutely devastated': Tilbury family grieves following murder of Henry Neudorf
The family of Henry Neudorf took a minute Wednesday to look at pictures from their youth with their brother, who they lost way too soon.
-
Dogs can feel cold, just like you: how to weather the frigid winter with your dog
Biting cold temperatures have lingered across Windsor-Essex this week, and it’s not just us people who feel the stinging cold on our skin — our furry friends can also have a low tolerance for these conditions.
-
'It is a huge honour': Windsor-born photographer named Canadian Photographer of the Year
Brandon Broderick, 37, of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been named Canadian Photographer of the Year for 2023 by Canadian Geographic Magazine.
Barrie
-
'Not knowing is very difficult,' Man's family seeks answers as mystery surrounds his disappearance
The family of an Alliston man missing for nearly a week is appealing to the public for help in their search to find him.
-
Woman airlifted with critical injuries after apparent fall from Bradford apartment building
One woman has been airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto after paramedics say she fell from an apartment building in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Two people, including one police officer, hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 26 Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Body found behind dumpster off Frood Road in Sudbury, police investigating sudden death
Police and paramedics were called to Ghandi Lane and Frood Road on Wednesday afternoon after a body was found behind a dumpster and officials say a sudden death investigation is underway.
-
Another crash on Highway 11 involving a transport near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
Electric vehicle owners navigate winter range challenges
In cold conditions, EV batteries charge slower and die faster, affecting the overall driving range. Some drivers have noticed a loss of range over the past few weeks now that winter has arrived in the capital.
-
Grocery delivery service offering big savings with odd-looking produce launches in Ottawa
Odd Bunch, a subscription-based produce delivery service, has opened in Ottawa to offer a rotating variety of cosmetically imperfect garden-goodies that many grocery stores reject.
Toronto
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped, robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
-
‘You trashed your car by the way:’ Police release video showing arrest of suspected impaired driver
York police have released new video footage showing the arrest of an impaired driver who was spotted travelling in the wrong direction with two punctured tires on New Year’s Eve.
Montreal
-
Bill 96: Group seeking injunction against Quebec's French-language law
A group representing Quebec's English-speaking community is seeking an injunction with the court to challenge the province's controversial French-language law known as Bill 96, CTV News has learned.
-
Quebec housing board estimates rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, estimating landlords will raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
-
Crown wants exemplary sentence for Quebec man who cut off victim-alerting ankle bracelet
A man from Montreal's South Shore will soon be sentenced for removing his specialized ankle bracelet while on bail on spousal abuse charges, a case that is considered a first in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
-
Maritime provinces rank highest for disability rates across Canada according to new study
The latest Statistic Canada figures are from 2022 and they show every province saw an increase when it came to disability rates
-
Halifax to no longer test ice thickness of ponds, lakes
The Halifax Regional Municipality will no longer be testing the thickness of ice on lakes due to the changing climate.
Winnipeg
-
'Everybody's scrambling': Deadline for businesses to pay back federal pandemic loans looms
A deadline is looming for small businesses in Manitoba and across the country. Many of them took advantage of the interest-free loan from Ottawa – known as CEBA - of up to $60,000 to get through pandemic lockdowns.
-
Parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warning again
Just days after it ended, Southwestern Manitoba is once again under an extreme cold warning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Peter Nygard's lawyer withdraws from case, cites 'fundamental breakdown' of relationship
The lawyer representing former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has withdrawn his representation in both Manitoba and Ontario citing a fundamental breakdown of their relationship.
Calgary
-
YouthLink cancels 'I Bloody Love You' event after public outcry
A Calgary organization has cancelled plans to host an event exploring the "twisted side of love and relationships" after it sparked criticism online following Tuesday's violent death in Strathcona Park.
-
Alberta health experts urge caution as Canada sees record number of invasive Strep A infections
Canada's public health agency (PHAC) has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections across the country, sparking major concerns from Alberta infectious disease experts and pharmacists.
-
Second suspect arrested in May 2023 kidnapping: Calgary police
Enyi-Egbe Idedevbo was arrested in Windsor, Ont., on Nov. 29, 2023. The 28-year-old is now back in Calgary, facing a kidnapping charge.
Edmonton
-
Fires at Beaumont showhome, new house part of Edmonton extortion scheme: sources
Two suspected arsons in Beaumont are believed to be linked to a homebuilder extortion scheme in Edmonton, sources say.
-
Alberta government rejects NDP proposal for temporary rent caps insisting they 'don't work'
NDP MLA Janis Irwin's attempts to bring temporary rent caps to Alberta as an affordability measure were quickly dismissed by the province's UCP government Wednesday.
-
Pragmatic or ideological? Where does the Alberta NDP go without Notley
She put Alberta’s NDP on the political map, growing the party from four to 54 MLAs during her time as leader.
Vancouver
-
Should winter tires be mandatory in Metro Vancouver?
It's a question that gets asked every time a major snowstorm hits the Lower Mainland, filling up social media feeds with videos of vehicles sliding down icy streets.
-
Woman dead, senior arrested in Chilliwack, homicide investigators say
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for murder after an incident between family members in Chilliwack Wednesday, investigators say.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings due to impact of snowstorm on roads, crews
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings Wednesday when some of the crew was unable to make it to the terminal due to the havoc a snowstorm wreaked havoc on the roads.