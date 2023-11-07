Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record

KITCHENER
    Dr. Khashayar Farzam, ER and family physician in Kitchener-Waterloo, on Nov. 1, 2023.

    A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.

    Khashayar Farzam made his attempt to break the Guinness World Record on Nov. 1 at Lil’s Gym in Kitchener. He lifted 30 repetitions of 120 kg (256 lb.)

    With all 30 reps, Dr. Farzam lifted 3,610kg (7,959 lb.) in total. The previous record was 3,480 kg.

    Guinness World Records recognized the doctor’s attempt and he has since been verified as the world record holder.

    Dr. Farzam said his inspiration to try and break the record was one of his fellow gym-goers.

    “One of our members has a Guinness record and after finishing a meet, when I was talking to him, he brought it up and just kind of sparked an idea,” he said.

    Dr. Farzam is an avid weightlifter who trains for the sport four to five times a week.

