Kitchener musician releases song just in time for 'high holiday'
A Kitchener musician has released a new song as people around the world celebrate all things cannabis.
Kevin Westphal, also known as “The Canuck”, released his latest song called, appropriately, “The Marijuana Song.”
He released the song and accompanying video just a few days before April 20, a day known as 4/20 to cannabis enthusiasts.
Westphal’s lyrics call for unity in the face of dark times, featuring lines like, “I’m done with politicians and political feuds, you know the world’s much better when we all get along. Maybe in the next verse, we could fire up the bong.”
By 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, the official music video had garnered over 3,200 views.
“As a musician, an entertainer, I spent many years playing in nightclubs, and private parties, and restaurants, and hotels, and taverns, and honky tonks, and farm fields, and cemeteries, and you name it. I’ve played these places and there’s always been marijuana wherever you go.” Westphal told CTV News Saturday afternoon.
“I’ve always noticed that culture, I’ve seen it. I’ve been around it my whole life. It was something that went on wherever there was live music.”
He said when he was writing the chorus he used expressions he had learned through the years from people who smoke.
“The world is much better when we all get together”
Despite being called The Marijuana Song, Westphal wanted his tune to be about more than just getting high.
“I can sense that tension among the people. And I thought wouldn’t it be nice right now if something in the world could unite people instead of having people divided? It kind of stirred me inside. I got thinking about how I missed the world before the pandemic and over the years, when people would have fun and politics wasn’t always at the forefront of everything,” he said.
“If we all love each other and come together – we don’t need politicians. We can make the world a beautiful place. It’s not us that put us in the situation that the world is in. We didn’t do that to ourselves.”
His message of a desire for unity is clear in his lyrics, despite the silly nature on the surface.
“The Marijuana Song was written to unite people and I want them to know the world is much better when we all get together, when we’re loving one another, having fun. So let’s have a hoot, a puffy, puffy toot-toot and all sing the Marijuana Song.”
A community comes together
When it came to filming the music video for The Marijuana Song, Westphal said it started off with a very ambitious vision, but it all came together thanks to support from the community.
“Of all the projects I’ve done in the past, this had to be the most work, but it was the easiest because everybody wanted to be involved with it right from the beginning,” he said.
He had a clear idea of the kind of venue he wanted to film in – a big space, with high ceilings so anyone who wanted to partake in some cannabis could feel free to do so. At first, it seemed like a daunting task, but a farmer from Mapleton came forward and offered up one of his buildings, providing the perfect venue.
Westphal said someone else offered to help find the people featured in the video, someone else made the signs, and a sound and lighting guy even donated his equipment.
Mother Nature almost scuttled the whole thing when a snow storm blew through the area on the day they were set to film, but Westphal says everyone still made it out, and they had a great time.
A familiar face
Westphal may be a familiar face to many people in the Kitchener area after his song “The Gas Song” rose to prominence in the early 2000s.
The song was an ode to the frustration being felt at the pumps at the time. It was a song that resonated with people, and was heard on many radio stations across the country, regardless of the genre they usually played.
And the song also led to an inspiring friendship years later.
“A good friend of mine played lead guitar for Stompin’ Tom Connors. They went out on tour one year and they brought back that old Gas Song that I did. Gas prices went up all across Canada over the summer and the Stompin’ Tom Show was getting ready to go out on tour and my friend that played guitar for them sang that song on the tour. It was through that tour that I actually got to meet Stompin’ Tom,” he said.
“From 2005 to 2012 I got to know him. I didn’t actually play with him and he didn’t actually do any of my songs, but we became friends.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Younger brother and sister dead, 15 injured after vehicle crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday.
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
'The Tortured Poets Department': A track-by-track listener's guide to Taylor Swift’s 31-song double album
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Here’s what marijuana researchers have to say about 420 or 'Weed Day'
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Conservatives won't say whether they'd reverse capital gains tax change
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
-
Earth Fest brings climate activists and nature lovers together
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
-
Detroit River marine training boosts cooperation and preparedness, say commanders
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.
-
More than $400K raised at annual Play For A Cure in LaSalle
The final total is expected to be higher once merchandise, silent auction and raffle sales are also included.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County LifeLabs employees protest over wage disparity
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
-
Charges laid in early morning crash on Highway 400
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
-
MacLaren Art Centre annual gala marked with special performance
Donors and attendees of an annual gala at the MacLaren Art Centre were treated to a special performance Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warnings issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Hundreds line up for return of Golden Palace half-price egg roll event
Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.
-
Former Sens VP Jeff Kyle, instrumental in bringing team to Ottawa, dies at 62
Many in Ottawa are mourning the loss of community builder and business leader Jeff Kyle, who played an instrumental part in bringing the Ottawa Senators to the capital.
-
Manor Park shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
Toronto
-
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
-
What to expect for Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs against Boston Bruins
The next chapter of the Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry with the Boston Bruins is set to unfold on Saturday night.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
-
Situation improving in Montreal's Village, but problems persist
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
N.B. public safety minister defends new jail after costs more than double to $66 million
The New Brunswick government says cost estimates for the new jail in Grand Lake, which have more than doubled, won’t derail the $66 million project.
Winnipeg
-
'Go Jets go!': Winnipeg fans, businesses gear up for whiteout parties as Jets embark on playoff run
On Sunday, the Jets will face off against the Avalanche as thousands of fans flood Donald Street in downtown Winnipeg for the first Whiteout Party of the year.
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
-
Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab police officer
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
Calgary
-
'Enough work hasn't yet been done': 42 community association representatives meet with Gondek over rezoning
Dozens of Community Association representatives sat down with Mayor Jyoti Gondek Saturday morning to express their concern about proposed zoning changes.
-
AHS issues boil water advisory for Rocky View County
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
-
SUPERTRAIN 2024 has thousands of Calgarians climbing on board
SUPERTRAIN is one of the most popular weekend events in the city and it’s also the largest model train show in Canada.
Edmonton
-
Police seeking footage of hit-and-run on Jasper Avenue Friday night
A man is in life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run crash on Jasper Avenue Friday night.
-
'Seven years of regret': raunchy leg piece wins bad tattoo competition at Edmonton Expo Centre
Friday night was a celebration of mistakes for a small group of body art enthusiasts.
-
2-day Taylor Swift-themed market kicks off at Kingsway Mall Saturday
A shopping experience for Swifties kicked off at Kingsway Garden Mall Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
-
4 homes damaged, 14 people displaced by Aldergrove fire
Four homes are damaged and 14 people displaced after a fire broke out in an Aldergrove neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
Husband pleads guilty to wife's 2022 murder in Abbotsford: IHIT
A man accused of killing his wife at a home in Abbotsford nearly two years ago has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, authorities announced Saturday.