

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Market is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Saturday.

It's located in the area bounded by King, Frederick, Duke and Scott streets.

The first permanent market building was built in 1869, but there have been multiple locations over the years.

"We are one of the institutions in the east-end that provide a community gathering space," says Michele McBride-Roach, Kitchener Market event coordinator.

As part of the celebration there is live music, baking classes, face painting, dancers and extended food hall hours.

There is even a timeline on the upper level of the market with photos of its evolution.

Today's event is expected to bring in about 10,000 community members.

It will be open until 7 p.m.