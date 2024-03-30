KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener man arrested for February break-in

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man for a break-in that happened over a month and a half ago.

    Police were first told about an early morning break-in at a business in the area of Lodge and Weber Streets in Waterloo on Feb. 4.

    They say a man broke into an exterior lockbox, entered the business, and stole cash and property.

    On March 28, police arrested a 41-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with breaking and entering.

