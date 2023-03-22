Kitchener man arrested for alleged death threats against local elected official

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say threatened a local elected official online.

The elected official reported the threatening messages to police on Mar. 12, police said in a news release.

Police found and arrested a suspect the next day.

A 33-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with uttering threats to causing death and criminal harassment.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 30.

Back in February, a 44-year-old Woolwich man was arrested for allegedly making death threats against Kitchener-Conestoga Liberal MP Tim Louis.