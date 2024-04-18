Kitchener man arrested after St. Catharines assault
A Kitchener man has been arrested after a male in St. Catharines was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Niagara regional police were called to the St. Paul Street and James Street area of downtown St. Catharines just after midnight on March 24.
Investigators say a fight broke out inside a nearby establishment and a victim was assaulted by multiple people.
Police arrested a 31 year-old man on April 11, but were still looking for four other suspects.
On Apr. 18, police say they arrested Jacob Davis of Kitchener and charged him with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
Police are still looking for 32 year-old Ricardo Tabora of Toronto, and 29 year-old Brooklyn Mayer of St. Catharines. Investigators released the photo of one other person they are trying to identify.
Tabora and Mayer are all wanted on aggravated assault charges.
Niagara Regional Police Service released photos of three men wanted after an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
Tabora is described as a 5’8” Latino man with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes, and a beard.
Mayer is described as a 5’9” white man with a medium build, brown hair, and hazel eyes.
Police described the unknown suspect as a man with a heavy build and a grey and brown beard. He was wearing black jeans, red and black running shoes, a black hoodie, a black t-shirt, and black baseball cap.
Niagara Regional Police Service released a photo of a suspect they are trying to identify after an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
Niagara Regional Police Service released photos of an unknown suspect following an aggravated assault in St. Catharines. (Courtesy: Niagara Regional Police Service)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
On federal budget, Macklem says 'fiscal track has not changed significantly'
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's fiscal position has 'not changed significantly' following the release of the federal government's budget.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
The Body Shop Canada explores sale as demand outpaces inventory: court filing
The Body Shop Canada is exploring a sale as it struggles to get its hands on enough inventory to keep up with "robust" sales after announcing it would file for creditor protection and close 33 stores.
Tropical fish stolen from Beachburg, Ont. restaurant found and returned
Ontario Provincial Police have landed a suspect following a fishy theft in Beachburg, Ont.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
No more train trauma for Adelaide Street commuters
‘Onto Adelaide and just zip down’: Cars no longer have to deal with trains on Adelaide Street North, near Central Avenue.
-
$80-million agreement for Central Elgin over annexed land for Volkswagen plant
The $80-million agreement announced Friday is said to include monetary compensation and infrastructure to grow industrial and residential tax bases.
-
City councillor says encampment response falls short and comes too late
A city councillor said she’s concerned the city is encouraging homeless encampments rather than finding more permanent solutions.
Windsor
-
One driver charged, one sought after crash at apparent 'unsanctioned' rally
Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving following a collision at a commercial property.
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
-
Threat investigated at Walkerville Collegiate
Windsor police are investigating a threat at a Walkerville high school.
Barrie
-
Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
-
Court hearing for former NHLer and Barrie police officer facing extortion charges
Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates testified in the preliminary hearing for suspended Sgt. Bruce Gardiner, who stands charged with extortion and criminal harassment.
-
Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
Northern Ontario
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
-
Sault College president sues Conestoga counterpart, seeks formal apology for vulgar attack
The war of words between the presidents of Sault College and Conestoga College has escalated into a legal battle.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Ottawa
-
Tropical fish stolen from Beachburg, Ont. restaurant found and returned
Ontario Provincial Police have landed a suspect following a fishy theft in Beachburg, Ont.
-
Will parking remain free in Wellington West and Westboro? City studying parking options
Time could soon run out on free on-street parking in Ottawa's Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg neighbourhoods.
-
OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
Toronto
-
Ontario early childhood educators still waiting for promised 2024 wage increases
Ontario Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) are still waiting for their promised 2024 wage increases and advocates say the delay is causing stress for workers.
-
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
-
Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end
A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.
-
Former Hippodrome to be turned into fully functional neighbourhood
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to convert the Namur-Hippodrome area into a carbon-neutral district focusing on social housing, public transportation and greenery.
Atlantic
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick MLA Gary Crossman resigns from Blaine Higgs’ PC cabinet
Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, is resigning from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet immediately.
-
Lyrid meteor shower nears peak; viewing opportunities in the Maritimes
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says a large part of the Maritimes should have ideal viewing conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower Sunday overnight into Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Final sunset': Tiber River to cease operations
Tiber River, a shop that sells natural body care products, is ceasing operations.
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
-
Streaking Jets prepare for playoff clash with star-studded Avalanche
The Winnipeg Jets will face the Colorado Avalanche for the first time ever in the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Calgary
-
Calgary man accused in toddler death released on bail
Winston Campbell granted bail at first court appearance
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Calgary Stampede announces 2024 Grandstand Show headliners
Canadian music group Hunter Brothers will headline the 2024 Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show.
Edmonton
-
Bromazolam, drug linked to New Brunswick deaths, found at scene of Alberta overdose
A substance that was linked to a string of fatal overdoses in New Brunswick in 2022 has been found in Alberta for the first time, Mounties are warning the public.
-
Windows smashed at several Beaumont restaurants
Cleanup is underway after three businesses in Beaumont were vandalized.
-
Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
Vancouver
-
Trudeau non-committal on funding B.C. First Nation's orca rescue efforts
The B.C. First Nation involved in the ongoing effort to rescue a stranded killer whale calf on Vancouver Island has asked the government for financial support – but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was non-committal when asked about the request Friday.
-
$1.1M lost in just over a month to fraudsters posing as Chinese police: Richmond RCMP
Mounties in Richmond say more than a million dollars was lost to fraudsters posing as police or government officials in just over a month.
-
Vancouver firefighter in rehab at home after losing leg to flesh-eating infection overseas
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.