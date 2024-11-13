Kitchener man arrested after missing memorial plaques recovered in Cambridge

A Kitchener man is facing charges related to the theft of several memorial plaques in Cambridge.

On Oct. 30, employees at a local business discovered copper plaques that they believed were stolen. They then turned them over to Waterloo Regional Police.

An investigation revealed the seven plaques had been taken from benches at Victoria Park Tennis Club in West Galt.

Police said a 52-year-old Kitchener man was arrested in Cambridge on Wednesday. At that time, an officer seized another plaque stolen from the City of Kitchener.

The man has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and trafficking in stolen goods under $5,000.